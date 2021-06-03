Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Short Interest Up 25.3% in May

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the April 29th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFED opened at $24.83 on Thursday. Oconee Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $139.00 million, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

In related news, EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oconee Federal Financial stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) by 154.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Oconee Federal Financial were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

