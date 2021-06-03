Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Purchases 1,500 Shares of K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,723.54).

KBT opened at GBX 191 ($2.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49. The stock has a market cap of £85.44 million and a P/E ratio of -3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 178.99. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60.01 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 192 ($2.51).

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

