Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 212,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,780,000 after buying an additional 127,387 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 256,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,910.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.39 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

