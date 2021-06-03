Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.92

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.92 and last traded at $73.29, with a volume of 1953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONEXF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Onex from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

