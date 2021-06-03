Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONTO. DA Davidson upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ONTO stock traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $69.61. The company had a trading volume of 254,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $74.04.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,689 shares of company stock worth $5,336,846 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 509,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after acquiring an additional 160,113 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

