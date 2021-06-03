Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.60. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 8,884 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.44 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $147,097.86. Company insiders own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

