Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 30,060 iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 26,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EWM opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $29.64.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

