Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,880 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of HP by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 647,277 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of HP by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,810,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of HP by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 318,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.78 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

