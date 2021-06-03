Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 6,909 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,335,000 after buying an additional 159,417 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,864,000 after purchasing an additional 69,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $29,946,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

NYSE SHAK opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.61 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

