Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 71.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,952 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,182,000 after buying an additional 102,677 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,013,000 after acquiring an additional 180,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,630,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 802,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,884,000 after acquiring an additional 131,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 793,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,079,000 after acquiring an additional 256,921 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $351.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 10,396 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $477,488.28. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

