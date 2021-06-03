Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,071 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period.

OUNZ stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53.

