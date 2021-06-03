Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $691,000 Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,317,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.07. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

