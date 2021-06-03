Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

Get Orange alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ORAN. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of ORAN opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.30. Orange has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Orange by 142.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Orange by 355.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Orange by 185.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Orange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orange (ORAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.