OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. 12,754,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,801,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.48. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $966.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

