Origin Sport (ORS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $218,001.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $218,001.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00040363 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00046211 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.