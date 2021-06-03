OST Tops 1-Day Volume of $254,769.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, OST has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One OST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a market cap of $14.39 million and approximately $254,769.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00082018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.07 or 0.01015418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00052305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.11 or 0.09305742 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

