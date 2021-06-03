Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.83

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.83 and last traded at $78.41, with a volume of 2207299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.34.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

