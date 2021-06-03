PAC Global Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009668 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $955.01 or 0.02522976 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

