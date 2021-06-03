Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.2% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $46.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,009,367. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $194.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

