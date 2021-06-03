Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,723 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,958 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 15.5% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $44,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $5,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.60. The company had a trading volume of 98,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,783. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $130.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.95, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

