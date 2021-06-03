PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 223,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,800. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

