PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.73. 223,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,800. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

