Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.31 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.13. 511,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,419,375. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion and a PE ratio of 128.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 402,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,728,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,306,723 shares of company stock worth $138,644,584 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

