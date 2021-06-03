Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after purchasing an additional 208,986 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,894,825. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.21.

Shares of PANW opened at $357.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.48 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

