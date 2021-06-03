Palomar Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.48.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLMR. Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Shares of PLMR opened at $73.11 on Thursday. Palomar has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $121.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.08 and a beta of -0.29.

In other news, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $196,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $121,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Palomar by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Palomar by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

