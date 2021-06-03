Panda Yield Reaches Market Cap of $210,176.45 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $210,176.45 and approximately $8,363.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Panda Yield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00083133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.01016308 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00052679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,648.60 or 0.09393108 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.