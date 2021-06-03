Panmure Gordon Lowers Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) to Hold

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WKPPF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workspace Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

WKPPF stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.