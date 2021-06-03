Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 129.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 573 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABCB. Truist lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

