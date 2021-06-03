PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.11. 55,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 83,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ID. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PARTS iD in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of PARTS iD in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PARTS iD during the first quarter worth about $309,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PARTS iD in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PARTS iD during the 1st quarter valued at $2,190,000.

PARTS iD Company Profile (NYSE:ID)

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. It offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

