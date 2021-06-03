Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson Companies.
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 21.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PDCO stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 19,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.
About Patterson Companies
Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.
