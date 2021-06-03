Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 21.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.24. The stock had a trading volume of 19,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.