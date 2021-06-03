Paul Edmund Franzmann Sells 4,600 Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Stock

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00.

Paul Edmund Franzmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 400 shares of Pollard Banknote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

TSE:PBL opened at C$59.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.99. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 12 month low of C$14.93 and a 12 month high of C$67.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.80.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$103.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.6199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 9.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on PBL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

