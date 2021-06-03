Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading Up 0.5%

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. 338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $54.13 million for the quarter.

About Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.