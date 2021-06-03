Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) Trading Up 0.5%

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $44.00. 338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $54.13 million for the quarter.

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation.

