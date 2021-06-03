PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.13 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.55. PaySign has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

