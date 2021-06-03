PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.99

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 2229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCE. KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,298 shares of company stock valued at $717,582 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 595.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,908,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PDC Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

