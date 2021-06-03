Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $6.63

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $7.07. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 37,795 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on BTU. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $738.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,491.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,696 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,286 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 97,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.