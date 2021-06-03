Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of PKKFF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 410,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,420. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17. Peak Fintech Group has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.57.
Peak Fintech Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Peak Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.