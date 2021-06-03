Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of PKKFF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 410,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,420. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17. Peak Fintech Group has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

Peak Fintech Group Company Profile

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

