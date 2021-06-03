Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.65

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $638.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,073.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,935 shares of company stock valued at $342,956 in the last quarter. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.