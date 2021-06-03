Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 978.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291,329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Pembina Pipeline worth $72,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

PBA opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.1723 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBA. TD Securities raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

