Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14.97

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 14.97 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $6.77. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PNN opened at GBX 1,073 ($14.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a current ratio of 18.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,027.15. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,193.42 ($15.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.45.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.