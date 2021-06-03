Periphas Capital Partnering Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 8th (OTCMKTS:PCPCU)

Periphas Capital Partnering’s (OTCMKTS:PCPCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 8th. Periphas Capital Partnering had issued 14,400,000 shares in its IPO on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the expiration of Periphas Capital Partnering’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCPCU opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.79.

