PetMed Express Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,541 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,118% compared to the typical volume of 455 put options.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $46.06 on Thursday. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.59 million, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.58.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the first quarter worth $2,475,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

