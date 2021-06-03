Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Insider Michael Iddon Sells 46,441 Shares

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) insider Michael Iddon sold 46,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £205,269.22 ($268,185.55).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 428.80 ($5.60) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,354.44. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 488 ($6.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 22.86.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PETS. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 434.17 ($5.67).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.