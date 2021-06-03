PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 31st

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of GHY opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $15.60.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.