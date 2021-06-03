PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 31st

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of GHY opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $15.60.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
