Phala Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $54.48 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $166.67 million and $54.48 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00082767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00024643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.52 or 0.01012409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.08 or 0.09332478 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

PHA is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

