Phala.Network (PHA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $168.67 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Phala.Network has a market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00081140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.09 or 0.01008455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00053222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09373083 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

