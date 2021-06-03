Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $20.54

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.54, but opened at $20.99. Pharvaris B.V. shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands.

PHVS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Get Pharvaris B.V. alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $668.32 million and a PE ratio of -3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36.

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.36). Equities analysts forecast that Pharvaris B.V. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,447,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,897,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris B.V. Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.