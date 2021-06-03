PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
NYSE PCK opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $9.62.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
