PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE PMX opened at $12.39 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.