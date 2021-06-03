PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.51. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $7.88.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
