PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces $0.05 Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.51. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $7.88.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

