Pitcairn Co. Decreases Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $166.84 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $168.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,686 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

